The 14th hockey world cup which will start from 28 November in India later this month. The fans from our side are expecting a lot from the National hockey team. The whole Nation is also ready to support green shirts. Pakistan is placed in group D with Germany, Malaysia and Netherland.

Although Pakistan hockey team has recently showed brilliant performance in the Asian hockey Champions trophy where they shared trophy of the final with arch rival India but the boys from National side will have to do work hard because they to face world class teams in the world cup. If we look at the previous record of the Pakistani hockey team particularly in the history of hockey world cups, Pakistan has the most successful record.

Pakistan has won 4 hockey world cups while no team except green shirts has done it in the past. The last time Pakistan had won hockey world cup in 1994. The fans are hopeful that the National hockey team led by Captain senior Rizwan will perform well in the world cup.

IMTIAZ JUNEJO,

Dadu, November 21.