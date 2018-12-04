Share:

Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said, "They [government] are using the excuse of clauses to bring back one-unit politics. We had started a struggle against one-unit politics and our thinking is very different from the current government's."

While addressing the media in Tando Allahyar, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government and said, “The country is in a complicated situation and the government neither has political thinking nor understanding.”

“We had warned earlier as well that they [PTI] cannot run the government,” he added.

Meanwhile, taking a hit at PM Imran’s chicken plan, the former president said, “Buy chicken and sell their eggs and see if any satisfaction or happiness is achieved.”

Zardari further lamented, "A joint investigation team (JIT) has sealed sugar mills and it is unfortunate that the poor are having to bear the losses."