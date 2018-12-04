Share:

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan headed by President Amanullah Kanrani and comprising cabinet members on Monday called on Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

The meeting was a working session between the bench and bar to discuss issues faced by the Supreme Court Bar Association at Supreme Court. The members of the SCBA thanked the Chief Justice for providing the opportunity to discuss issues in a face-to-face manner.

The CJ welcomed members of the bar and assured them that both the bar and the bench were geared towards achievement of goal to provide easy, quick and speedy justice to people of Pakistan and said that all out efforts were being made to dispose of cases to dispense justice to public at large.

The delegation members discussed different issues relating to administrative and judicial matters to ensure effective dispensation of justice and smooth functioning of the institution.

The chief justice assured them of taking steps to resolve their problems at the earliest.

The members of the SCBA appreciated efforts and spirit of the chief justice for public interest litigation and hearing of cases beyond normal duty hours and even on Saturdays and Sundays to provide prompt relief to aggrieved people and highlighting important social issues including construction of dams and population.

They unanimously resolved to extend full support and co-operation to the chief justice and other judges for administration of justice.