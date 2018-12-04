Share:

Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said that long-term planning is required to steer the country out of the present mess and the services of every talented person should be utilized for this cause. Addressing the central Planning Committee of the JI at Mansoora, he said that there was no dearth of resources in the country however the leadership lacked vision and proper panning due to which the problems had multiplied. He said that the masses could not be mislead through catchy slogans and promises for long. He said that as Pakistan was an ideological state, its progress and prosperity was dependent on the implementation of the ideology upon which it was secured. He said that in the elections, only the faces changed but the policies remained the same. He asked committee members to plan upbringing and education of every individual of the country on Islamic lines. Speaking on the occasion, chief of the JI Planning committee, Rashid Naseem, said that the committee had been regularly preparing annual as well as five year plans and the progress on these plans was continuously monitored. He said that the JI had already prepared plans till the year 2028 which provided solution for all the problems being faced by the common man.