Share:

Islamabad - After months of bilateral bitterness and a recent twitter clash between US President and Pakistan prime minister, Donald Trump has written a letter to Imran Khan seeking Islamabad’s help in the Afghan peace process.

President Trump has wrote to Premier Imran emphasizing that Pakistan and the US should explore opportunities to work together and renew partnership, said a press statement issued by the Foreign Office on Monday.

Later at night the PM, in a meeting with select group of TV anchors, also said he has received the letter wherein Trump has asked Pakistan to play its role in Afghan peace talks to help bring an end to the 17-year war in the nieghbouring country.

According to the FO statement, Trump said his most important regional priority was achieving a negotiated settlement of the Afghan war and acknowledged that the war had cost both the US and Pakistan.

The Foreign Office said since Pakistan had always advocated a political settlement to end war in Afghanistan, it welcomed the US decision.

“Pakistan reiterates its commitment to play a facilitation role in good faith. Peace and stability in Afghanistan remains a shared responsibility,” it added.

The letter comes days after the US president launched a tirade at Pakistan, alleging that the country “would take our money and do nothing for us.”

“....We no longer pay Pakistan the $Billions because they would take our money and do nothing for us, Bin Laden being a prime example, Afghanistan being another. They were just one of many countries that take from the United States without giving anything in return. That’s ENDING!” Trump had tweeted on November 19.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a series of tweets, reacted sharply to the allegations and asked the US leader to put his record straight.

Khan told Trump Pakistan had lost more than any other nation in the war against terrorism, which, he said, was not even Pakistan’s war.

He also said that the money received by Pakistan was no charity but meant to fund the war effort. He also said the volume of support was peanuts against the immense financial and human losses suffered by his country.

The prime minister declared that Pakistan will do in future only what would be in its own interests.

Later he also declared that the country will not fight anyone else war in future.

In his talk with the journalists Monday night, Premier Imran Khan said that previously Pakistan had been apologetic in its relations with the United States but his government has dealt with the country on equal terms.

He assured that Pakistan would play any role possible for peace in Afghanistan.

Pakistan was among the countries that met in Geneva, Switzerland on November 27, 2018 on Afghan reforms and peace prospects in the region.

During the two-day conference, Afghan leaders and international diplomats evaluated whether strategies and aid offered to Afghanistan were helping resolve the quagmire created by the prolonged war, paving way for the withdrawal of foreign troops.