Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued stay order against the enforcement of new vegetable ghee prices fixed by the federal government.

During earlier hearing, the Lahore High Court had restrained the federal and provincial governments from taking coercive action against vegetable ghee manufacturers regarding the enforcement of new prices.

The court took the decision while hearing of the case pertaining to the prices of ghee. The petitioner said that the government had issued notification without consulting with the owners of ghee mills.

He submitted that the ghee mills could not sell the product on the prices fixed by the government.

A notification had been issued by director general Industries, Prices, Weights & Measures, the Punjab government under Section 6 of the Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977.

The association of the ghee manufacturers challenged the notification through the petition. The petitioner’s counsel said the government was forcing the mills to sell their product on a price not more than Rs180 per kg. He termed it infringement of their fundamental right to life protected under Article 3 of the Constitution.

DC, Baitul Maal DG put on notice in sexual abuse case

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday issued notices to deputy commissioner and Baitul Maal director for December 12 to appear along with report before the court in a sexual abuse case.

Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan heard the case filed by Abdul Haq. Former superintendent of Kashana Lahore Afshan Latif was also present in the court. The court questioned about the woman and her whereabouts. Her counsel told the court that she was a government who had exposed the sexual abuse scandal. The court remarked that on the next hearing the court would also hear the woman.

Afshan Latif alleges that the facility was being used to supply underage girls to powerful ministers of the provincial government.

She had made the claim in a series of videos posted on social media and accused the Punjab government of persecuting her for highlighting the issue.