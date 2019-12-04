Share:

Lahore - Lawyers called off their sit-in outside IGP office against police failure to arrest the accused doctors and paramedical staff of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in a case filed by lawyers torture case against doctors.

Police arrested two accused in the case including a sweeper and a security guard. They were arrested after their identification in video footages. However, the lawyers demand the arrest of all the accused including doctors.

Earlier the sit-in was called off by Lahore Bar Association President Asim Cheema but young lawyers opposed and continued the sit-in.

Afterwards, the SSP operations held talks with the protesting lawyers and succeeded in winning their trust. He assured them of bringing to book culprits.

The LBA president then clarified that in case of police failure, the lawyers would again take to the streets and hold a sit-in on the same place.

On the other side, the Grand Health Alliance threatened to go on strike in all the hospitals of the provincial capital if the two PIC employees were not released.

Due to lawyers strike, Rs1b billion defamation case filed by Ali Zafar against actress and singer Meesha Shafi was adjourned till December 6 without proceeding. Additional Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted the proceeding. No lawyer from both the sides appeared before the court. The court had summoned witnessed for recording their statements.