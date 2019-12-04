Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday suspended a notification for handing over the control of Jahangir and Noor Jahan tombs to Walled City of Lahore Authority (WLCA). The order was passed by Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza on a petition filed by Muhammad Irfan, an employee of the Archaeology Department. The petitioner challenged the notification of handing over the control of the said tombs to the authority. The counsel representing the petitioner submitted that the Punjab government had issued a notification of handing over control of both tombs to the authority. He submitted that the tombs did not fall in the area of the Walled City of Lahore Authority. He argued that the Archeology Department was working under the Antiquity Act, whereas the authority was working Under the Walled City of Lahore Act. He argued that both institutions could not intervene in the jurisdiction of each other. He submitted that the notification be set aside and declared illegal. After hearing arguments, the court suspended the notification and sought reply from the Punjab government, DG Walled City of Lahore Authority and others.