A notification to appoint Justice Gulzar Ahmed as the new Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) has been issued after approval from President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday.

The notification – issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice – states that the president has approved the appointment of Justice Gulzar Ahmed as the new CJP under Articles 175-A and 177 of the constitution.

The incumbent Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will retire on December 21 and Justice Gulzar Ahmed – the senior most judge of the apex court – will assume charge on the same day.