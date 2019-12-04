Share:

LAHORE - World has finally recognised the efforts of Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan and his economic team as the Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded Pakistan’s credit rating outlook to stable, with an accompanying report saying it reflected the country’s relatively large economy and robust growth potential. The announcement has also pushed Pakistan’s stock market above 40,000 points.

This was stated by Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ch Waseem Akhtar while meeting a delegation of overseas Pakistanis in his office.

The rise in stock market reflects the investors’ confidence in PTI leadership and its economic policies. Government is keen to bring prosperity in the country and is working to remove the hurdles in its way.

We have met number of overseas Pakistanis during our recent visit to USA and UK and they have shown their confidence in the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan.

Resolution of the issues of Pakistani expatriates is very close to his heart, he said. Commission is also working round the clock to ensure the expeditious disposal of complaints.

“Everywhere we go, expatriates laud the efforts of Prime Minister Imran for their welfare and the steps taken by Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Punjab.”