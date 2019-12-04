Share:

SIALKOT-President and CEO of Pakistan International Airline Air Marshal (r) Arshad Malik has said that the national flag-carrier will soon start direct international passenger and cargo flights to Madina-Saudi Arabia, Frankfurt-Germany, Birmingham-UK, Oslo-Norway and Copenhagen-Denmark from Sialkot international airport.

“The PIA has been put on the path to self-reliance and sustainable development to achieve its lost glory.”

He stated this while addressing a meeting of the management of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) held here. According to a press release issued here by SIAL, Chairman SIAL Nadeem Anwar Qureshi, Vice Chairman Muhammad Afzal Shaheen, Chairman SIAL’s Business Development Committee Mian Naeem Javed, Manager Public Relations Abdul Shakur Mirza, senior PIA officials and leading people from travel trade also attended the meeting.

Air Marshal (r) Asahd Malik said that hectic efforts are underway to restore the prestige and glory of PIA and make it one of the top airlines of the world.

He informed that comprehensive strategy has been evolved to re-build the national flag-carrier and turn it profitable. He said that drastic changes have been introduced in operation of the airline to improve its service deliver and attract customer in this age of competition.

ADIDAS DONATES 5,000

SOCCER BALLS TO CSDO

World renowned German soccer balls producing and exporting company “Adidas” has donated as many as 5,000 footballs to Child and Social Development Organization (CSDO) for the promotion of football among school and college students in Sialkot, globally known for producing world class sports goods.

In this regard, CSDO organised a prestigious ceremony at the auditorium of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Tuesday. CSDO Senior Vice President Mian Imran Akbar presided over the event, which was attended by representative of Adidas in Sialkot Manzar Badar Alam.

On the occasion, the speakers informed that Adidas has been making effective efforts for the promotion of football among school and college students in the district. He said that Adidas has donated as many as 5,000 footballs to CSDO for the promotion of this noble cause.

CSDO’s Coordinator Miss Amina Nousheen told the participants that her organisation will distribute the soccer balls to the schools and colleges students in Sialkot district’s all four Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils under supervision of the District Education Authority and District Football Association.

On the occasion, the SCCI officials, President CSDO Shahid Raza, Assistant Coordinator Grephen Christopher, Deputy Coordinator Mudassar Hassan, some leading soccer balls manufacturers and exporters Maj (r) Mansur Ahmed, Mir Farooq Meyer and officials of Sialkot District Education Authority lauded role and sincere efforts of “Adidas” Germany for the promotion of football game in Sialkot, a hub of producing the world class soccer balls officially played in Football World Cups in 2014 Brazil and in 2018 Russia as well.