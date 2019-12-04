Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has demanded establishment of separate ministries at federal and provincial level for the welfare and mainstreaming of persons with disabilities. Addressing a ceremony on occasion of “International Day of Disabled Persons” at Mansoora on Tuesday, he highlighted the need for fixation of special quota in Senate, National Assembly and local government institutions for the differently abled persons. JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim and other leaders also attended the ceremony. Siraj distributed wheel chairs, white cane and hearing aids among the special persons on occasion. The JI Emir said Pakistan could have as many as 5.3 million people with disabilities and 65 percent among them lived in rural areas. Punjab, he said, made half of the disabled persons’ total number.