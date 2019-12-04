Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari is likely to fly abroad for treatment after getting bail from the court, close aides said yesterday.

Senior PPP leaders told The Nation that the party was pressing Zardari to move abroad for treatment as his condition was getting worse.

“Zardari himself is not in favour of going abroad but the party wants him to fly. Hopefully he will agree just like he agreed to file his bail application. His health is critical,” said a close aide.

Another PPP leader said that Zardari’s life was in danger as he was not even being given access to his personal doctor. “The government is treating him with discrimination. The false cases are one thing and access to doctor is another,” he added.

On October 22, 2018, Zardari was brought to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences from Adiala jail and admitted to the cardiology department’s VIP ward. He had complaints of backache, weakness and anxiety.

PPP says its co-chairman’s health critical

Ex-president himself in favour of staying home

Yesterday, the Islamabad High Court fixed for hearing Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur’s bail petitions for today (December 4) in the money laundering through fake bank accounts and Park Lane corruption references.

A two-member bench of the court is scheduled to preside over the hearing of the bail applications filed by Farooq H Naek on behalf of both the PPP leaders. The National Accountability Bureau and Accountability Court No. 2 have been made respondents in the petitions.

Zardari filed the bail plea on medical grounds whereas Talpur sought bail from the same court while pleading with the court that she was a mother of a differently-abled child, and therefore she needed to take care of that child.

Zardari maintained that he was suffering from a heart ailment and has had three stents placed in his body. He said that he also suffers from diabetes which means that he has to constantly monitor his blood sugar levels.

The PPP co-chairperson’s medical reports were submitted along with the application to the IHC.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Zardari had still not been given access to specialist doctors and personal physician.

Bilawal said the PPP had decided to move the court seeking bail of Zardari on medical grounds. He said the medical board constituted by the government had pointed out diseases of Zardari, however, the former president had not allowed them to file petition seeking his bail on medical grounds.

The PPP chairman said Zardari had heeded to the request of Aseefa Bhutto – Zardari’s daughter - to move court for his bail and now they will file a petition.

PPP central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira said all the cases against Zardari were baseless and fabricated. “For years he was in prison for undone crimes and now again he has been jailed on assumptions. He is very ill and must be treated in or outside the country,” he said.

Kaira maintained the NAB or the government had no solid case against Zardari. “They are just settling political scores. There is no evidence against Zardari,” he added.

PPP leader Farhatullah Babar said Zardari was himself not in favour of treatment outside the country and only wanted access to his personal doctors.

“Our first priority is bail. We have not discussed so far the issue of treatment in or outside the country. We are optimistic that Zardari will get bail,” he said.

BILAWAL MEETS ANP LEADER

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met ANP leader M Wali Khan here yesterday. Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and Farhatullah Babar were also present on the occasion, said a PPP statement.

Both leaders condemned the government’s decision of occupying the financial sources of KP’s tribal areas, the statement said. “Both leaders expressed concern over the internment centres present in tribal areas and expect the Supreme Court to announce its decision regarding the petition filed about the centres,” it said.

Bilawal said progressive and democratic parties should take forward the agenda of human rights. The ANP leader also inquired about Asif Zardari’s health and said his best wishes and prayers are with him.

Meanwhile, Bilawal was called on by a delegation of PPP from KP. Najamuddin Khan, Karamat Chaghtarmati and Muhammad Ali Shah were among those who met with the PPP chief.

The delegation invited Bilawal to Malakand and Dir for a visit and to hold public rallies. Party leaders briefed Bilawal regarding the situation in KP.

Separately, Bilawal felicitated the newly elected president of the Federal Union of Journalists, Shehzada Zulfikar, General Secretary Nasir Zaidi, Vice President Sudoor Salim Shahid, Lala Asad Pathan, Bakht Zada Yousafzai and Rana Pervez Hameed.