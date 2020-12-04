Share:

MULTAN/ FAISALABAD - Another seven patients lost battle of life against coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 285 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Kausar Perveen (61), Muhammad Saleem (51), M.Ali Javaid (55), Faiz (30) Saifullah (47) and Ghulam Haider (55) and Syed Sajid Naqvi (69) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital. Four victims hailed from Multan two from DG Khan and one belonged to Kot Addu, he informed. Sixty-four patients were positive and 54 were suspected out of total 170 cases, he said.

Three more patients die of COVID-19 in Faisalabad

Another three corona patients died, while 32 people were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shehzad while talking to media on Thursday, the death toll reached 261 in city since March this year. He informed that 582 coronaviurs tests were conducted, out of them 32 were positive. He said that total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad reached 444 while 5,834 patients had so far recovered from disease. He further said that total 635 beds, 550 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital were allocated for COVID-19 patients. Dr Asif said that at present, 60 patients including 35 confirmed patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital while 26 including 10 confirmed patients had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.