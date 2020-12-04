Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday congratulated all Afghan parties on reaching agreement on rules and procedures in Doha. “Congratulations to all Afghan parties on reaching agreement on rules and procedures in Doha. This is another welcome step towards a negotiated settlement,” he said in a tweet. He added: “Pakistan fully supports Intra-Afghan Negotiations for an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.” Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan desired to transform its excellent political contacts with Kuwait into a strong economic partnership. Speaking to Ambassador of Kuwait to Pakistan Nassar Al-Mutairi in Islamabad yesterday, he said the two countries have tremendous opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including agriculture, food security, and infrastructure development. He said both the countries can benefit from these opportunities. The Minister said Pakistan and Kuwait have deep historical brotherly relations. The two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various areas, said a foreign ministry statement.