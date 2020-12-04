Share:

Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik, who convicted erstwhile prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference, has died of coronavirus on Friday in Rawalpindi. He was on ventilator for one week.

The deceased’s funeral prayers will be offered in Mandra – a town of Tehsil Gujar Khan. Arshad Malik has left two sons and daughters behind in the bereaved family.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) had sacked Arshad Malik after an inquiry into his leaked video concluded. The LHC chief justice, while issuing the notification of his dismissal, had said that Arshad Malik was found guilty in the video scandal inquiry.

The notification clarified that Arshad Malik was given full opportunity to clear his name, and his position was also heard during the inquiry. But, legal action had been taken against the ousted Judge on charges of misconduct.

Arshad Malik challenged the termination and maintained in his plea that the rules and regulations were not followed. Subsequently, a three member tribunal under the chairmanship of Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi was constituted.