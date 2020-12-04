Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah Thursday turned down a plea seeking ban on political gathering on the basis that the Court can not Interfere in administrative functions in the presence of the Parliament and Executive.

“If the society itself was not showing responsibility then why this court should interfere.” Chief Justice observed while hearing a case.

He said the court should not be dragged in such cases and the petitioner should trust the parliament which can solve the issue with collective wisdom.

The bench remarked that when the parliament was silent and the executive was also not implementing the order then why the court should intervene.

The petitioner earlier pleaded that the court should order PEMRA not to cover those political rallies who do not follow the SOPs to which the court responded that they would not give any such order to PEMRA.

The court reserved its decision on the admissibility of the petition and later it dismissed the case with the observation that the Parliament and the executive should play a role in uniting the nation to tackle the Corona Challenge, the petitioner should trust Parliament and the executive authorities.

Petitioners should present their concerns to the Parliament and elected representatives.

Every citizen, political leadership and institutions must play a role in guiding the people in the current crisis.

Public representatives have to show exceptional leadership skills, the court said.