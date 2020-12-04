Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau on Thursday accorded approval of conducting a new inquiry against former finance Minister Ishaq Dar and former Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Syed Mehdi Shah on graft charges.

The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) presided over by NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal also okayed filing of two corruption references, three investigations, seven inquires, transferring some investigations to parent departments for further action and closing an inquiry against CDA officers owing to absence of evidence.

The forum accorded approval of filing corruption reference against Asadullah Faiz, former director Estate Management, (CDA) Capital Development Authority, Shahid Murtaza Bukhari, former deputy director general Estate Management, CDA, Muhammad Arshad, DAO Estate Management , CDA, Maqbool Ahmed, former accounts officer Estate Management, CDA, Attaur Rehman, Saeedur Rehman, Munawar Ahmed and Muhammad Ahmed.

The reference would be filed on accusations of illegally allotting and commercializing a plot reserved for clinic, which inflicted national exchequer huge losses up to Rs 91.964 million.

The EBM approved filing another corruption reference against AS Babar Hashmi, former ambassador, Embassy of Pakistan at Sofia, Muhammad Tufail Qazi, former accountant Embassy of Pakistan, Sofia for their involvement in misappropriation of embassy funds and causing millions of rupee losses to the national exchequer.

The EBM also accorded approval for conducting three investigations against several persons including two investigations against Syed Talat Mehmood, Chief Executive Officer, Agricultural Development Bank of Pakistan (ADBP) and others.

EBM also okayed investigations against the officers/officials of Pakistan Sports Board, Liaquat Gymnasium.

The EBM okayed conducting seven inquiries against various personalities including Ishaq Dar, former finance minister, Syed Mehdi Shah, former, chief minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Syed Talat Mehmood, chief executive officer, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) and others, officers/officials and others of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Malik Tanvir Aslam Awan, former member of provincial assembly, Punjab and others, Nimra Tanveer, Raheela Asghar, Asghar Nawaz, Messers Geo Masters, Private Limited, management of Geo Masters International, Limited and others.

The EBM okayed sending ongoing investigations being conducted against Dr Manzoor Hussain, former Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation, Government of Pakistan, officers, officials and others of Ministry of Science and Technology to the Ministry of Science and Technology for further action.

The EBM accorded approval to transferring the sale issue of the building of Pakistan Embassy in Japan to Ministry of Foreign Affairs for further action.

The forum okayed closing ongoing inquiry regarding integrated resource management information system against CDA’s officers, officials and others due to absence of evidence and completion of the project by the relevant company.