One person died and seven others were injured after a blast in a parked auto rickshaw at Rawalpindi's Pir Wadhai bus station on Friday, officials said.

According to city police spokesperson, Sub-Inspector Sajjadul Hassan, the injured were admitted to Holy Family Hospital and efforts were ongoing to identify all victims.

The nature of the blast is still being determined, Hassan said, adding that the possibility of terrorism could not be ruled out as yet.

"The bomb disposal squad and all concerned law enforcement agencies are on the scene and investigating the area. A final decision regarding the nature of the blast will be announced soon," Hassan said.