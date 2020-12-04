Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday issued notices to the Sindh government and other respondents on a petition filed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) challenging formation of the DMC Keamari.

A division bench of the SHC, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, directed the official respondents to file their response to the constitutional petition by next hearing on December 23.

Four MQM legislators from Karachi’s district West filed the petition in the high court against formation of DMC Keamari.

“DMC Keamari has been constituted on political grounds and it contravenes sub-clause 3 and 4 of the Sindh Local Government Act (SLGA) clause VIII,” the MQM-P petition said.

The government notification about the DMC Keamari has been unlawful as an early petition challenging formation of Keamari district was already under the hearing of the high court, it said.

The government issued notification for the Keamari district and distribution of assets despite these facts, the petition further argued. “The Peoples Party government’s decision to this effect has been malicious and based on ill-intention,” the petition said. The petitioners seek suspension of both notifications over the matter.

Local government department of Sindh had on October 29 notified formation of District Municipal Corporation (DMC) in Keamari area which the government had earlier declared Karachi’s seventh district. The new District Municipal Corporation will be known as DMC Keamari, the government notified.