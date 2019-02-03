Share:

Prostate cancer is quite prevalent amongst men. It is essential to know the signs and symptoms of this type of cancer so that men can receive the best treatment before the disease becomes life-threatening. Sadly, 1 and a half million American men are suffering from this type of cancer, that is increasing at an alarming rate, with about one-in-seven chance of developing prostate cancer. Although, the condition is highly treatable, many are suffering needlessly because they didn’t catch it early enough or did not know what to do to avoid it. Knowing how to identify the early signs of prostate cancer is extremely important to be able to fight it. In the case of prostate cancer, cancerous cells tend to grow gradually compared to most other cancers. Cell changes may begin 10 or 20 even 30 years before a tumor gets big enough to cause signs. However, prostate cancer develops when the cells in the prostate gland grow abnormally to form a malignant tumor. Besides this, prostate cancer often produces no signs in its early stages, and many men who are diagnosed have no signs at all. It is when the cancer progresses that it may cause the signs which are being discussed here.

1: Urinary problem. Urinary problem is the most common sign of prostate cancer. Acute urine retention, when someone suddenly and painfully can’t urinate, is a sign of prostate cancer.

2: Pain and discomfort when setting. Pain in the area between the pines and rectum is most often associated with inflammation of the prostate but it also caused by uncontrollable cancer cells or tumor in the prostate, a larger prostate can cause discomfort when sitting.

3: Kidney problems. The kidneys remove waste products from the blood and produce urine. Since prostate cancer may block the tubes that carry the urine from the kidneys into the bladder (the ureters), this can cause problems with how well the kidneys work and kidney problems can lead to high levels of waste products in the blood, that can cause a serious condition called kidney failure.

4: Sexual dysfunction. The final common sign of prostate cancer is sexual dysfunction. Since prostate glands play a key role in the male reproductive system, it’s not surprising that prostate cancer can cause sexual dysfunction. Men may have problems getting or maintaining an erection, or experience painful ejaculation.

It’s important to get yourself checked by a health care provider if you see any of these changes in your body so that the cause can be found and treated, if needed. Being proactive can lead to early detection, which gives a better chance at treating this type of cancer.

MUNA MANZOOR,

Turbat, January 18.