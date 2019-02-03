Share:

SIALKOT-Chairman Kh Atif Raza and Vice Chairman Nadeem Mughal of Daska Municipal Committee have been facing a strong “No Confidence Move” by the opposition.

The opposition has submitted a requisition with the signatures of 28 councillors out of total 40 councillors to the Deputy Director Local Government Department Sialkot for calling a special session for this no-confidence motion. Independent political observers are of the view that the no confidence motion would be succeeded against Chairman Kh Atif Raza and Vice Chairman Nadeem Mughal as 28 out of total 40 councillors are in favour of the no confidence motion.

Opposition claimed that as many as 28 to 30 out of total 40 councillors of Daska Municipal Committee will vote against Chairman Vice Chairman during the special session of Daska municipality to be called by the Assistant Director Local Government (ADLG) Sialkot soon for moving the no-confidence motion.

On the other hand, the opposition has asked the Chairman and Vice Chairman of Daska Municipal Committee to step down from the posts in a bid to avert the no confidence move.

The opposition in Daska Municipal Committee is being backed by PML-N MNA Sahibzada Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah and MPA Mian Zeeshan Rafiq. Reportedly, both the lawmakers are supporting the no-confidence motion, due to which the local opposition claimed to have 28 to 30 out of total 40 votes in Daska municipality. Under the prevailing political scenario, it was being learnt that this no confidence would be succeeded with the said majority of votes in Daska Municipal Committee.

Both Chairman Kh. Atif Raza and Vice Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Mughal were backed by the PTI.

But, they fielded their own candidates against the candidates fielded by both PML-N and PTI in Daska city’s constituencies of national and provincial assemblies during the July 25, 2018 general elections, as this group’s candidates had given a tough time to the candidates of both PML-N and PTI in 2018 general elections here.

The opposition claimed that there was a dire need of this no-confidence move, because the incumbent office bearers of Daska Municipality remained badly failed in resolving the local civic problems, saying that the Chairman Khawaja Atif Raza and his team only promoted the bad governance, which allegedly made the people of Daska city to cry with no solution to their problems by the Daska Municipal Committee.

Opposition added that the entire Daska city was presenting an ugly look, as there was no basic concept of cleanliness, as all the streets, roads and bazaars were presenting a look of the filth depots with growing trash heaps everywhere. All of these streets, roads and bazaars were also lying inundated due to stagnant sewage water everywhere in Daska city.

The opposition councillors including Afzal Mansha, Azeem Butt, Zafar Iqbal Butt, Asadullah Behgal, Mirza Yasir , Tahir Shafi Mughal, Ashfaq Ahmed Ansari, Waqas Bilal, Imran Butt, Mian Ashraf, Ch Abid Ali, Mian Muzaffar Iqbal, Javaid Iqbal Cheema, Ch Usman Gull Nawaz, Rana Mushtaq, Mian Asghar Ali, Rana Shahid Suhail, Ch Inamullah , Rafiq Chouhan, Humaira Mansur, Riffat Shafi and Tehmeena Shaheen said that the sewage system of Daska city has been choked for the last several months and Daska Municipal Committee is unable to rectify it despite the recently lodged strong protests by the people and traders of Daska City.

Meanwhile, Chairman Kh. Atif Raza and Vice Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Mughal of Daska Municipal Committee said that the no-confidence move against would become failed against them, as they still enjoying the full support by the majority of the local councilors as well. Sialkot district has only three municipal committees in Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur here. Daska was the second municipality after Pasrur, where the local opposition has submitted non-confidence move against Chairman and Vice Chairman of Daska Municipal Committee now.

Earlier, the local opposition had voted out the Chairman Ch. Altaf Shafi and Vice Chairman Muhammad Yaseen of Pasrur Municipal Committee during the special session of Pasrur municipality called for this no-confidence move.

Now, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule of by-elections for Municipal Committee Pasrur. The by-elections would be held on February 19, 2019, as all the total 34 councillors of Pasrur Municipal Committee will elected their Chairman and Vice Chairman during these by-polls.

The House had recently voted out Ch. Altaf Shafi (Chairman) and Muhammad Yaseen (Vice Chairman) during a no-confidence move held in a special session of Pasrur Municipal Committee.