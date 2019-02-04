Share:

LAHORE - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif again underwent several medical tests prescribed by the medical board formed to examine his health at the Services Hospital here yesterday.

An insider said the six-member medical board conducted his blood and sugar tests and electrocardiography (ECG).

The board is likely to conduct more tests on Monday (today) and decide whether to keep Sharif in the hospital or discharge him.

Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail on Saturday amid tight security.

So far, his three medical tests have been conducted and he is being kept in a VVIP room in the hospital premises amid heightened security.

A good number of PML-N local leaders and workers holding banners inscribed with good health wishes for him remained outside the hospital all the day. But, they were not allowed to meet their leader due to health reasons.

Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz along with his husband Captain Safdar and their son, however, visited the hospital and spent few hours with him.

The former PM was served homemade food which his daughter had brought from Sharifs’ farmhouse at Jati Umra Raiwind.

PML-N supporters have arranged Quran Khawani camp outside the hospital to offer special prayers for rehabilitation of Sharif.

Earlier on Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar approved a request for shifting the PML-N supermo to the hospital. A notification elucidating CM’s orders was issued by the Punjab Home Department. The decision was taken keeping in view his health condition.

According to his medical report, Nawaz Sharif is facing serious health issues and he requires necessary treatment at the hospital.

According to reports, Nawaz’s personal physician Dr Adnan also briefed the board about the medical history related to his heart ailment.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said that Sharif will be sent back to jail once his health becomes better.

“He is being provided best facilities in every way. Nawaz is also being given his favourite dishes in jail,” said the minister.