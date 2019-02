Share:

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy arrived in Peshawar on Monday to attend his team's kit and anthem inauguration ceremony ahead of the fourth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL), set to begin on February 14.

The West Indies cricketer was welcomed by the fans as he landed at the Islamabad International Airport, where he was received by the chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi. Sammy was then taken to Peshawar via motorway amid heavy security.

During his visit, the Zalmi captain will also visit the Army Public School in Peshawar. About 150 people, most of whom were students, were massacred in a terrorist attack on the Army Public School in 2014.

Sammy has been playing for Zalmi since the first season of the PSL and became a fan favourite after he became one of the first international players to visit Pakistan to play the final of the second edition of the tournament that was held in Lahore in 2017. Zalmi also won the tournament under Sammy's captaincy that year.