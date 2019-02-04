Share:

Lahore High Court (LHC) has on Monday directed the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) chief to submit report till 1 PM while hearing the petition of Sahiwal tragedy victim Khalil’s brother.

LHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammd Shamim Khan reprimanded JIT head over lack of progress in the case.

According to details, a two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of LHC heard the petition.

In the petition, Jalil had pleaded the court to nullify the Joint Investigation Team formed to probe into the incident as he was not expecting justice from it.

The plaintiff had made Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Punjab Inspector General (IG) Amjad Javed Saleemi parties in the case.

Earlier, the CTD officials had killed four people, including a couple and their teenage daughter, and injured a teenage boy in a suspicious ‘encounter’ on GT Road near Sahiwal. The incident had triggered a nationwide outcry that prompted the government to take the security officials into custody and order an investigation into the incident.

The counter-terrorism officials claimed that the operation was conducted to capture an ‘Islamic State (IS) commander’ on a tip off by an intelligence agency.