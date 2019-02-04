Share:

The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Monday is expected to preside over a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Islamabad.

Reportedly, the PAC will review matters concerning the commerce division, particularly 2011-13 audit objections.

Despite of strong objection by the opposition, the federal government has appointed federal minister Sheikh Rasheed as a member of the PAC.

He had said that he would perform the audit of the PAC chairman. He also revealed that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has nominated him for the membership.

“There will be two accounts committees which will work side-by-side; Shehbaz Sharif will lead the first, and I will head the second,” he went on to say.

Regarding his experience in the PAC, he said that he had worked for the committee in the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), and so he knows its affairs very well.