Karachi - Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Huq demanded the authorities concerned to include Dir and Malakand division in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor so that these areas should also be benefitted.

In a meeting with local representatives of Dir and Malakand here at Idarae Noor-e-Huq, Siraj said it was very unfortunate that lawmaker usually indulge in heated arguments but this is not the case in local councils. Beides the JI, the local representatives also belonged to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Awami National Party and Pakistan Peoples Party.

The JI chief suggested that Malakand and Dir could be included from C-PEC line coming from Gawadar. Apprising the guests from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about Karachi, he said that the city is considered ‘mini Pakistan’ as millions of people come here to earn their bread and butter.

The JI Chief further said that the Karachi is not getting its due right for last 35 years; adding that 24,000 people were killed brutality in the metropolis during those days.

“The past as well as the present governments are not taking any interest in making the city”, Siraj added.

The JI leaders including Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, Dr Mairaj-ul-Huda Siddiqui, Abdur Rasheed, Junaid Makati and others were also present on the occasion. Hafiz Naeem welcomed the elected local representatives and presented them Sindh traditional gift ‘Ajrak’.

Speaking on the occasion, the JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem said that the party has been raising the issues of masses relating to power, water and CNICs.

He reminded that his party has played an active role in resolving the civic issues of the masses; adding that water supply, power outages and issuance of CNIC issues have been resolved in large numbers.

He further said that the record development works were witnessed by the masses during the tenure of former City Nazim Niamatullah Khan; however, the beautification of the metropolis has been destroyed during last 30 years.