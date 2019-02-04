Share:

Professor Dr Mehmood Ayaz on Monday said that the treatment of incarcerated prime minister Nawaz Sharif is possible in Pakistan.

Talking to media, the head of a medical board, formed to examine PML-N supremo, said consultation over Nawaz’s report was underway, and we have not reached to any conclusion yet.

“The final decision would be taken after thorough review of the reports,” Dr Ayaz said. Replying to a query, he said treatment of Nawaz Sharif is possible in Pakistan, not decided to send him abroad for treatment yet.

Earlier in the day, the medical test report of Nawaz Sharif validated that he had not suffered a cardiac stroke. According to reports, he underwent several medical tests at the Services Hospital Lahore on Feb 3 as prescribed by the medical board formed to examine his deteriorating health.

Sources relayed that the results of Sharif’s medical tests were negative which proved the fact that he had not suffered any cardiac attacks. “This specific test was conducted twice and the results were negative both the times.”