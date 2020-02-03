Share:

ISLAMABAD-Keeping alive the rich legacy of college counselling for over 30 years, students university applications support, portfolio building and global reach, Flagship Millennium College Campus I-9/3, Islamabad in collaboration with EdProgram hosted the EdTour 2020 in which 16 leading universities from the United States of America participated and counselled students on one to one basis last day, said a press release. Under the leadership, passion and vision of Faisal Mushtaq, who acts as the National Guidance Counsellor for thousands of young learners, Millennium College is a global school/college committed to meeting the needs and ambitions of a diverse range of students by providing challenging academic programmes underpinned by innovative research, scholarships and professional practice at home ground. The Millennium Colleges legacy of college applications, portfolio building support and student counselling has helped bridge thousands of young Pakistanis with their dreams for study abroad in leading global universities based on their need, merit, and talent-based scholarships. This is achieved through a team of professional counsellors, academics, school leaders and change makers across the Millennium Colleges teaching and learning communities nationwide.

The 16 universities that visited the Millennium College Flagship Campus include Siena College, University of La Verne, Merrimack College, Creighton University, DePaul University, Foothill and De Anza Colleges, South Dakota State University, Indiana University Bloomington, Kansas State University, Shoreline Community College, Stony Brook University, University at Buffalo, The State University of New York, New Jersey Institute of Technology, University of New Haven, Springfield College, University of Northern Iowa to talk and brief Millennials about the global opportunities and scholarships.

Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq Chairman and CEO of The Millennium Education highly appreciated the EdProgram for bringing in the opportunities and the USA universities representatives to the Millennium College. He highlighted the 32-year legacy of The Millennium Education in college applications and the importance of US education for Millennials.

The session was quite productive and interesting for all the students of ‘The Millennium Education.’ All the representatives of the universities addressed the students sharing the opportunities of higher education in United States of America. This was followed by a highly interactive question and answer session in which IGCSE, IBDP, AS and A Level student posed very pertinent questions regarding “study in USA,” scholarship opportunities, cultural difference and environment in USA colleges and universities.