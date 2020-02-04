Share:

ISLAMABAD - A delegation headed by the Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan Tahir Shahbaz Monday called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad Khan. During the meeting, the Federal Ombudsman briefed the Chief Justice about functioning of his office and said that 75,000 complaints were redressed during 2019. The Federal Ombudsman also apprised him about the steps taken by him on matters referred to him by this court with regard to children and women prisoners, maladministration in police, prevention of fire incidents on Margalla Hills and educational sector reforms.

The Chief Justice desired the Federal Ombudsman to look into the issues of environment and unavailability of fresh and clean water in the coastal areas of Pakistan. Justice Gulzar also desired the Federal Ombudsman to look into the matters of the Civil Aviation Authority and the Karachi Port Trust and to ensure that there is no maladministration in these departments as they are vital institutions and ensure that they are complying with the law under which they are created.