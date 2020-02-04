Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting of National and Provincial Assembly Members belonging to Faisalabad division at 90-Shahr-e-Quaid-e-Azam Lahore on Monday.

Ongoing development projects and schemes were being reviewed pertaining to Faisalabad division during the marathon meeting. National and Provincial Assembly Members put forth their proposals regarding public welfare projects under development schemes and Annual Development Programme 2020-21 in their respective constituencies.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar went to each and every National and Provincial Assembly Member and shook hands with them. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar while addressing the participants during the meeting said that PTI government will resolve issues and problems of Faisalabad division in consultation with National and Provincial Assembly Members. Political and administrative team of Faisalabad division along with provincial administration has also been taken on board regarding development projects, he added. Positive results of making consultations will come to surface with regard to preparation of budget for next fiscal year and it will also facilitate in ascertaining priorities with regard to development projects of every division in the upcoming budget. No compromise will be made on the respect and dignity of National and Provincial Assembly Members. “The respect of elected representatives is my own respect and we will not allow impediments for resolving their due problems”, he stated.

PTI government is launching new programme amounting to billions of rupees for improving sewerage system, provision of clean water, improvement in hygiene, cleanliness system and other essential facilities. Safe city project will be initiated under public private partnership in Faisalabad. National exchequer was being looted mercilessly by launching artificial projects in the past, he lamented. Our government has abolished wrong traditions of the past. Funds have been allocated for provision of non-available facilities in educational institutions of Faisalabad while Education and health facilities will also be improved to the utmost extent. Under Aab Pak Authority water filtration plants will be setup in Faisalabad division. Eight billion rupees have been allocated for Aab Pak Authority.

Under Naya Pakistan, Manzalein Asaam Programme repair work of rural roads will continue and Faisalabad division will also be benefitted from this programme. Special funds will be allocated for the construction and repair of roads. Roads attached with Faisalabad Bypass will also be constructed and repaired. We will advance forward shoulder to shoulder in our journey to render public service, he emphasized. “I have started the process of meeting with National and Provincial Assembly Members form Faisalabad division and coordination between political and administrative team will be further improved”, he stated. Time for making verbal calculations has gone and we display our achievements after accomplishing them.

A committee has also been constituted for making new districts and tehsils across the province. New districts and tehsils will be setup in the light of recommendations put forth by the constituted committee under the headship of Provincial Minister Raja Basharat. Police force shortage will also be met in Faisalabad and we will also provide new vehicles to the police force for patrolling purpose. Usman Buzdar on the complaint of non-provision of medicines in Allied Hospital Faisalabad while ordering and inquiry directed that whosoever officer commits negligence in the journey of rendering public service will not remain on his post. Extension will also be made in Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology.

He also directed to take immediate measures in order to provide better treatment facilities in this hospital. Usman Buzdar also announced to setup Cardiac Center at District Hospital Jhang and further stated that the cardiac center project will also be included in the next fiscal year budget. Emergency measures will be taken to save the villages of Jhang from getting river dumped. Sewerage System Scheme amounting to rupees one billion has been approved for Jhang and sewerage work will be completed expeditiously. Usman Buzdar also directed to take indiscriminate action against drug peddlers and gambling mafia.

New team of police and administration is showing satisfactory performing in tehsils, districts and divisions, he commended. He also directed to upgrade rescue 1122 service in schools in Ahemd Pur Sial and also ordered to submit inquiry report within three days on the complaint of embezzlements being done in official contracts at Garh Maharaja. He also directed to take immediate steps for the early construction and repair of Faisalabad-Sargodha road. He also ordered to conduct inquiry on the matter of preparing fake lists for making inductions in Agriculture University Faisalabad and WASA.

He further directed that Chief Minister Inspection Team should submit report after investigating the matter and stern action should also be taken against those being found responsible. He further said that nice road will be constructed for transportation purpose in Women University and also granted approval for constructing parking plaza on the demands of assembly members in order to resolve parking issue in Faisalabad. Chief Minister said that funds will be provided for restoring 65 parks in Faisalabad.

Usman Buzdar also directed to complete up-gradation work of District Headquarter Hospital in two months and said that Trauma Center will also be setup in Toba Tek Singh. It was also agreed to restore Toba Tek Singh-Shor Kot Road. Chief Minister also directed immediate issuance of funds for shifting Toba Tek Singh Bus Stand to Bypass. He also directed early completion of Usman Block of District Headquarter Hospital Jhang and also directed that construction work on Vegetable Market Road Jhang should be started immediately. He further directed that Commissioners by conducting monthly meetings with assembly members should resolve problems at local level. Meetings with National and Provincial Assembly Members of every division will be held after every three months, he concluded. National and Provincial Assembly Members while expressing their views on this occasion said that they fully repose their trust in him and wholeheartedly support him. “You are performing excellently with dedication and hard work. Having a Chief Minister like you is our great fortune. You always give patient hearing to everyone and your doors always remain open. You move forward by taking along assembly members.

The respect which you gave to elected representatives has never been given before. We always get immediate and positive response under your vibrant leadership. The credit for uniting political and administrative team goes to you”, they complimented. Chief Minister himself noted down the problems pertaining to the constituencies of National and Provincial Assembly Members and issued on-the-spot necessary directions.

and instructions to the concerned officials. IG Police, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretaries of concerned departments, Commissioner Faisalabad Division, RPO Faisalabad, CPO Faisalabd, Deputy Commissioners and DPOs of Faisalabd, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Kek Singh districts also participated in the meeting.

CM’s message on Cancer Day

Chief Minister said that raising public awareness about safety from cancer disease was the need of the hour.

In his message, the chief minister said that cancer is a fatal disease but treatment can be possible if it is diagnosed at an early stage. There is a shortage of treatment facilities at the government level and keeping in view this construction of new government hospital for cancer patients is the need of the hour, he added. There is a dire need of working efficiently in this regard and I am trying that the cancer hospital be constructed in Punjab. He expressed the satisfaction that the hospitals like Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital are providing best treatment facilities to the cancer patients.

In fact, the need of such wonderful medical institutions has been increased than before to provide best treatment facilities to the patients and private sector will have to lend a helping hand in this regard, added Usman Buzdar.

The chief minister said that the government is striving to improve the treatment facilities for cancer patients and funds are being provided for free medicines to the cancer patients. Today, we reiterate to work with renewed vigor for improving the standard of medical facilities for the cancer patients, conclude the chief minister.

CM CONDOLES LOSS OF LIVES IN ROAD ACCIDENT

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Khanqah Dogran. He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs and directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.

CM takes strict notice of girl molestation

Chief Minister Punjab Buzdar has taken notice of molestation incident with the girl student in Dina area of Jhelum and sought report form DPO Jhelum. He directed to take strict legal action against the accused and justice should be provided to the affected student at every cost.

CM DIRECTS TO RESOLVE ISSUES OF NUMBER PLATES

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chaired a high-level meeting, he directed to immediately resolve the matter regarding provision of number plates to vehicles in Punjab.

He said that provision of number plates was the basic responsibility of Excise and Taxation department. The said department should take practical steps instead of wasting time in file work. He said that issuing timely number plates to vehicle owners was a question mark on the performance of Excise Department. No negligence and incompetence would be tolerated in this regard, he directed.

He further directed that all possible resources should be saved with regard to contract of number plates. Usman Buzdar stated that the government was the custodians of national exchequer and would protect each and every penny. Secretary E&T, Secretary Law, MD PPRA, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Coordination and other concerned officials were also present on this occasion.