Rawalpindi-A man and woman were found dead in a room of upper portion of a house at Baraf Khana Chowk under mysterious circumstances, informed police on Monday.

The incident took place within the limits of Police Station Saddar Bairooni. Police registered separate cases and began investigation with arrest of a suspect, police added.

According to police, the dead bodies of a man namely Mehboob Khan and woman Sumaira were recovered from upper portion of a house located at Baraf Khana Chowk. They said police held owner of the house, Ameer Khan, after siblings of deceased Mehboob accused him of killing the two with some poisonous stuff. Police said dead bodies were moved to DHQ for autopsy while the house owner is being grilled in double murder case after filing First Information Report.

Sharing further details, SHO PS Saddar Bairooni SI Nadim Zafar said it was suggested during preliminary investigation that Ameer and Mehboob were friends. He said the latter hired a woman Sumaira from Shalley Valley and brought her in the house of former at Baraf Khana Chowk. “Ameer allotted the couple a room on the first floor of his house with liquor,” he said. He said police have arrested Ameer Khan on murder charges and started investigation. He said the dead bodies of the man and woman were handed over to heirs for burial after carrying out post-mortem by the doctors. He said samples collected from the bodies of the deceased have also been dispatched to Punjab Forensic Lab, Lahore for medical examination and to ascertain the cause of death.

Court acquits 4 murder accused in

separate cases

Courts on Monday acquitted four accused charged with separate murder cases of two girls in different parts of the city.

Similarly, one out of three land grabbers obtained pre-arrest bail from a court of law in a case of injuring three persons in Dhamial Village by opening firing over a land dispute.

According to details, Additional and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Ijaz Asif issued release order of Nadir Khan after hearing arguments of lawyers of both parties. During hearing, Junaid Altaf Raja, the counsel for accused, submitted that his client has been charged with murder of a girl who fell down from a flat of a plaza located in a private housing society. He said Nadir Khan is innocent and had not committed the crime. He said the prosecution has also failed in proving the allegation in the court. Therefore, the court may drop murder charges and acquit him from the case, the lawyer argued. ASJ Asif, after completion of comments, dropped murder charges against Nadir Khan and acquitted him in the case.

In yet another murder case, a court of Sessions Judge Muhammad Yousaf Ojla acquitted three accused Amir Shehzad, Muhammad Riasat (uncles of deceased) and Muhammad Siddique in murder case of Kainat Bibi over lack of evidence.

Police booked the troika in a murder case after a video went viral on social media showing a young girl Kainat Bibi claiming her family got her married with a man who subjected her to severe torture daily. The girl also alleged her family members including Amir, Riasat and Siddique would be responsible if she was killed.

Session Judge Muhammad Yousaf Ojla took up Kainat Bibi murder case during which Raja Ghanim Aabir Khan Advocate appeared on behalf of the accused. He stated before court that his clients were not involved in killing of Kainat Bibi and the prosecution had also failed in producing evidences in support to their allegations.

He pleaded court to acquit his clients from murder case. After completing comments of lawyer, the court had acquitted three murder accused.

On the other hand, a notorious land grabber namely Raja Amjad managed to get pre arrest bail from a court of law after Saddar Bairooni have booked him along with two of his sons in an attempted murder case.

However, the accused had not appeared before police investigators for recording his statement. Police launched manhunt to arrest two other fleeing accused.

According to details, the notorious land grabber Raja Amjad along with his sons Raja Mehran and Raja Azran had grabbed a piece of land owned by a poor man Aleem Ul Haq in Hayyal on gunpoint. The troika along with their accomplices started building boundary wall on the said piece of land when the rightful owner Aleem Ul Haq along with his son Zafar Ul Haq and cousin rushed to the plot and tried to stop the land mafia from building wall. On this, the troika opened indiscriminate firing and injured them critically. Police, on complaint of victims, registered a case under sections 324/34 and 440 of Pakistan Penal Code against the land grabbers and began investigation.

SHO PS Saddar Bairooni SI Nadim Zafar, when contacted, confirmed the occurrence of crime. He said Raja Amjad obtained interim bail while other accused are on the run.

He said police are carrying raids to arrest them. He said SP Saddar also inspected crime scene and ordered strict action against land mafia.