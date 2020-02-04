Share:

LAHORE - The Accountability Court in Lahore on Monday acquitted former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others in the corruption reference filed by National Accountability Bureau with regard to alleged illegal recruitments made in the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco).

Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry accepted the request for dismissal of the case. The PPP leader had filed a plea in the court recently following the government introduced amendments to the NAB Ordinance.

The NAB had filed a reference against the former PM in 2016. According to NAB prosecutor, individuals who had not even applied for the vacancies were given jobs, merit was ignored and appointments were made on political basis.