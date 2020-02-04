Share:

Sheikhupura -Five people were killed in a road mishap on motorway near Khanqah Dogran here on Monday.

A woman and three teenagers were among dead.

According to report reaching here, the five family members were going to Chiniot from Lahore in a car to attend a wedding ceremony.

Near Khanqah Dorgran, the car’s front wheel burst. As a result, the vehicle over turned and after being skidded off the road struck against a tree.

Five people including Jabbar, Sajjad stated to be brothers, their mother Zubaida Bibi, teenagers Abu Huraira and Anus sustained critical injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital but died before reaching there.

Three others - minors Anosha, Hassan and Hanza - sustained serious injuries and taken to local DHQ hospital and later they were shifted to Lahore Hospital in critical condition.

Khanqah Dogran Police are looking into the matter.

PTi Office-bearers for Toba

city announced

PTI’s district president Dr Waheed Akbar and secretary general Sohail Ghani at a press conference on Monday announced names of new office-bearers for Toba city organisations.

New office-bearers for Toba city are Mian Muhammad Akram (president), Ghulam Nabi Mithu Gujjar (senior vice president), Zubar Sharif and Haji Muhammad Ali (vice presidents), Rashid Bhutta, advocate (general secretary), Shahid Saleem (additional general secretary), Ijaz Insari and Sufian Qadeer (deputy general secretaries), Waseem Tariq (secretary finance), Dr Muhammad Saleem Ghazi (secretary information) and Zahid Rehmani (secretary membership).

Impersonator sent behind bars

City police claimed on Monday to have arrested a man from a wedding hall impersonating himself as an official of Toba Tek Singh assistant commissioner’s office.

The man claimed that he had visited the marriage hall to inspect violation of one dish meal in the ceremony. A first information report was registered under sections 468,170 and 171 of Pakistan Penal Code on complaint of Paradise Wedding Hall owner Riaz Ahmad Insari. Riaz said that accused Muhammad Jamil was asked to show his official identity card.

He produced a visiting card showing him as government servant but when card was verified from AC office it was found fake. On complaint, he attempted to open fire with his pistol creating harassment among wedding participants. FIR added that after his arrest, during investigation made by police, he was found an impersonator and was sent behind the bars.

Locust pass Toba villages without causing damage to crops

A small swarm of locust passed Toba Tek Singh’s various villages on Monday afternoon without causing any damage to crops.

Farmers were already alert and when it entered from Chichawatni (Sahiwal) tehsel’s villages located adjacent to Pirmahal tehsel villages, cultivators of said Toba villages used drums, utensils to beat and create noise and crackers to keep them away from their crops. Agriculture department’s deputy director Mian Nisar Ahmad Mahmood said it took maximum 20 minutes for passing from one place. However swarm crossed villages of Pirmahal, Chuttiana, Khikha and Jhang road without causing any loss to the crops. He said swarm was crossing Shorkot villages till filing of this report.

Former PML-N MNA

Ch Abdul Sattar dies

Former member National Assembly, MPA and district Nazim Ch Abdul Sattar died after protracted illness on Monday in a Multan hospital at the age of 96.

He was grandfather of PML-N MNA Junaid Anwaar Chaudhry. He was appointed member Majlis-e-Shoora by late Gen Ziaul Haq. He was elected as MNA From Toba Tek Singh in 1985’s non-party elections. He again secured victory and elected as MNA from the same seat in 1988 on Islami Jamhoori Ittehad’s (IJI) ticket. In 1990, he contested election and became MPA from Toba Tek Singh on IJI ticket. In 1997, he contested election for the last time and elected as MNA on PML-N ticket and till his death he remained loyal to his party – the PML-N.