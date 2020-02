Share:

LAHORE - NESPAK, a public sector engineering services and consultancy organisation, has made record progress during 2018/19 by acquiring 87 new projects worth Rs11.14 billion, 11% more than the last year’s Rs10.07 billion, said Dr Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK in a statement issued on Monday.

Out of these 87 projects, 76 jobs were domestic and 11 in the foreign countries, i.e., Gabon, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, State of Qatar, Sultanate of Oman and Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The major projects included; 800MW Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project, Balochistan Water Resources Development Sector Project, Solar Water Pumping in Balochistan, Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme, Phase-I, K-IV Water Project, Karachi, Kartarpur Corridor Project, Narowal, Wastewater Treatment Plants for Mehmood Booti, Shadbagh, Shahdara and Babu Sabu, Lahore, 300km Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway on Public-Private Partnership mode, Development of CPEC City, Nowshera, Establishment of Infrastructure in LDA City (Phase-I), Lahore, Port Connectivity Project, Karachi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Management Plan, Booue and Tsengue-Leledi Hydroelectric Projects, Gabon, Kano River and Hadejia Valley, Irrigation Schemes, Dams Safety and Rivers Training in Hadejia-Jama’are River Basin, Nigeria and Road between Thumrait Interchange and Mubaila Interchange, Muscat Expressway, Oman.