Share:

Pakistan and Malaysia have agreed to build a strong economic partnership and work together on issues affecting the Muslim Ummah.

The understanding came at talks between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad at Putrajaya.

The two sides agreed for regular discussions to strengthen the trade and investment relations by removing barriers in key areas. Both the sides also expressed commitment to build stronger ties in the areas of defense, law enfrocement, tourism and education.

Later addressing a joint news conference along with the Malaysian counterpart, Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked Mahathir Mohamad for the standing by Pakistan on Kashmir dispute and speaking against the injustices being perpetrated by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Imran Khan said unfortunately a very radical and extremist government has taken over India which has put the Kashmiri people in an open prison.

Prime Minister Imran Khan led the Pakistani delegation while the Malaysian side by its Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad.

The two sides discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and ways and means to further expand their relations in different fields including trade, economy and tourism.

Both the sides are expected to sign a number of important agreements and MOUs.

Imran Khan will also address a think-tank event organized by the Institute of Strategic and International Studies of Malaysia.

He will also highlight the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in occupied Kashmir, emphasize the importance of averting risks to regional peace and stability posed by Indian belligerence, and underscore the importance of peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute.

Earlier, Malaysian Minister for Defence Mohamad Sabu and senior officials of the Malaysian government received Imran Khan at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.