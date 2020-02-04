Share:

Sanaullah Baloch, Member Balochistan Assembly, stressed on monday that there is immense need for revising master plan of Quetta in order to revive the image of the provincial capital by improving its green image and ensuring development activities in a planned manner. The MPA suggested that the residents of Quetta faced tremendous issues such as poor sanitation, dilapidated roads and water scarcity. “The government should rectify the prevailing situation so that the people can breathe a sigh of relief,'' he remarked.

“Ineffective planning and minimal count of anti-encroachment drives provided impetus to mushroom growth of unauthorised housing authorities in Quetta which needs to be tackled at earliest to restore its beauty,” Baloch said while highlighting the issues of the residents. He elabrated that master plan would inculcate program and plan to address the surging issue that half of the city’s population lived in slum areas and reiterated the importance for incentivizing the business community to encourage investment in the housing sector and build housing societies.

“Quetta is in dire need of a new master plan as it could not be revised during the last 35 years,” he added. “The sewerage system in Quetta has not been upgraded during the last five decades despite the fact that the city’s population increased from 50,000 to over 3.5 million since 1960, he added.”

“Traffic on the major thoroughfares of the city is a mess which prompts the need for building a strong road infrastructure support system to curtail the number of road accidents,” Baloch said. Baloch said the provincial government should take concrete measures to ensure provision of drinking water to the residents and ensure purity of the short-supply clean drinking water.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the Balochistan government, Liaquat Shahwani told APP that the master plan of Quetta will be revised shortly as the allocation had been made for the purpose.

