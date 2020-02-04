Share:

LAHORE - Punjab’s counterterrorism department on Monday claimed to have arrested three terror suspects during an intelligence-based operation in Faisalabad.

A CTD spokesman said the alleged terrorists belong to a proscribed organisation and they were captured during an operation launched near Gat Wala Bridge in Faisalabad City. The CTD personnel also seized explosive material and firearms during the raid.

The arrested suspects were identified as Abdul Salam, Maodood Chisiti, and Ali Muhammad Khan. A CTD team conducted the operation and recovered 3 detonators, safety fuse, and pistols from the terrorists, the spokesman said.

He said the accused were planning attacks on personnel of law enforcement agencies. But CTD took timely action and arrested them. The Faisalabad CTD police registered a case and launched the investigation.