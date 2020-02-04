Share:

MULTAN-Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Sial has said that motorcyclists would not be allowed to ride on motorcycles without helmet from Feb 12.

He said that strict action would be taken against violators after the deadline. He said that using motorcycle without helmet is life risk for the public and urged people to adopt precautionary measures for their own safety. He directed the City Traffic Police (CTP) to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign about the use of helmet.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb has directed the CTP education unit to organise seminars, lecture sessions and other activities regarding the awareness campaign.

15 vehicles impounded during general hold up

Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Multan impounded 15 vehicles over incomplete documents and token short during a general hold up here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Director Excise Multan Abdullah Khan, the excise department teams led by Inspector Ahsan Khan Sadozai, Inspector Malik Abdul Majeed Nandla, Inspector Muhammad Niaz Dhilon and Inspector Rehan Farooq Jaat, launched a general hold up at five different places of the city. The excise teams impounded 15 vehicles over incomplete documents, token short and applied for vehicles. The teams also challaned 100 vehicles and imposed fine over different violations.

The general hold up was started from 9 am to 4 pm.

The excise department teams recovered token money and fine of Rs 350,000 during the general hold up.

Govt striving to fortify country’s economy:

Minister

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is striving to strengthen country’s economy.

Addressing an open court along with Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Zain Hussain Qureshi here at Chak 15/MR, he said that the elements involved in artificial inflation and destabilising country’s economy would be dealt with an iron hand. He said that Pakistanis stand by the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) for protection of their rights.

He said that sustainable economy would help decrease inflation, adding that the government was aware of the issues and striving to resolve as soon as possible.

He announced funds worth Rs 8 million for different development schemes of Rid union council.

Speaking on the occasion, Zain Qureshi said that it is top priority of the government to resolve public issues at their doorsteps. He said that the government was highlighting human rights violation in IOJ&K at international level. He urged people to express solidarity with the people of the occupied Kashmir on Feb 5.

Lung cancer on the rise in country: experts

The lung cancer, caused by growing hepatitis B and C cases in the country, is ranked at number three among the deaths caused by all types of cancers in 2019, which was ranked at number 11 in 1982.

According to health experts, 75 per cent poverty-stricken patients of these two types of hepatitis do not afford treatment, which leads to the lung cancer among them.

These facts were shared by the officer-bearers of Cancer Society at the Multan Press Club on Monday in connection the World Cancer Day observance in the country.

Addressing a joint press conference, President Cancer Society Dr Ibrar Ahmed Javid and General Secretary Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood said that, according to a survey, the death incidents due to the lung cancer had been reported from 4 to 11pc, which was really alarming.

They warned that if these patients were not treated properly, they may develop the cancer leading to their deaths.

The only cure available for the lung cancer is lung transplant, but the facility is almost non-existent in the country, they added.

Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood, who is Nishtar Medical University Pro-Vice Chancellor, said that cancer was one of the main causes of deaths the world over, adding that among them around 70pc occur in developing countries like Pakistan.