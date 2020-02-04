Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Amna Imran has announced the schedule of the Women Sports Festival 2020, which would be held at Pakistan Sports Complex (PSC) from February 25 to March 08. PSB DG Amna chaired a high-level meeting at PSC, which was attended by DDG Technical and Media Director Muhammad Azam Dar, Assistant Director Women Cell Shazia Ejaz and representatives of different sports federations. Talking to The Nation, Amna said: “It was long overdue to organise events specifically for women, as Pakistan is blessed with immense amount of female talent. We examined different aspects, ways and means to conduct memorable events. It was a positive sign that federations, associations and different representatives gave their input. Different ladies exhibition matches will be organised during the 13-day mega event. Squash event will be held on 27th, followed by hockey on March 2, taekwondo and tennis on March 3, table tennis on March 4, volleyball and netball on March 5, judo on March 6, football, cricket and swimming on March 7 and futsall on March 8th.” “We are looking forward to conduct this event for our players and sending positive signal to international community. I am highly grateful to Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza for being supportive, as she was the force and motivation behind holding these women sports events,” Amna concluded.