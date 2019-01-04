Share:

PESHAWAR - Awami National Party Chief Asfandyar Wali Khan has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to unveil properties belonging to him (Asfandyar) in Malaysia and Dubai, if any.

“I challenge you to unveil my Malaysia and Dubai-based properties. You had time and again misguided people during pre-election public meetings that Asfandyar Wali had properties worth billions of rupees in Malaysia and Dubai,” he said while addressing a news conference at Bilour House after presiding over the ANP’s think-tank meeting. If those properties are mine, sell them out and deposit that amount in ‘Dams Fund’ he said.

“If these properties do not belong to me then that means that you just told lie to people, and you should ask for apology from the general public as well as the ANP workers,” he maintained.

Flanked by senior leaders of his party Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Mian Iftikhar Hussian, Ihsan Wayne and Ameer Haider Hoti, he said that “It seems that a civil martial law has been imposed in the country.”

In the name of accountability, it has been planned to eliminate opposition. Why money trail is not being asked from Aleema Khan, like Hassan Nawaz and Hussian Nawaz. Why dual standards are there?” he asked.

Asfandyar Wali Khan said that investigation report regarding the brutal murder of SP Tahir Dawar is on PM’s table. But unfortunately, he had so far been unable to make its details public, which he said was regrettable. He regretted that SP Rao Anwar, accused in Naqeebullah murder case has been retired, but he was not punished. Had the government implemented the National Action Plan, cases like murder of Haroon Bilour, Naqeebullah and Tahir Dawar would not have happened, he was of the view.

About delimitation of constituencies for erstwhile Fata’s Frontier Regions, he said it was shocking that a constituency for FR in KP’s Assembly would begin from Darra Adam Khel district Kohat and end at the border of Balochistan province. No one could show us, such a long and illogical constituency, he remarked. He vowed that ANP would fully participate in the elections for the 18 seats from merged tribal districts for KP Assembly.

“It is similar to having another war in Afghanistan by not inviting Afghan government to peace talks,” he said adding that “a dangerous game is being played.”

How could peace talks succeed, if the Afghan government was not accepted as a party? The ANP leader supported the stance of QWP’s Chairman Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao that Pakhtun leadership should sit together to solve the problems.