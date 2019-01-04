Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, on Thursday visited Lyari and met the family of late renowned poet Zahoor Zaibi who passed away recently.

They offered condolence and expressed sympathies with the members of bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss. Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal paid tribute to the late poet and applauded his songs sang for PPP. Sanam Bhutto, Waqar Mehdi, Rashid Rabani Javed Nagori and other PPP leaders were also present on the occasion.