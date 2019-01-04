Share:

KARACHI - Amendment is being proposed in Motor Vehicles Rules to the government to introduce biometric system for verification of seller and buyer of the vehicle to discourage the practice of plying on vehicles on open letters.

This was informed in a meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla in his office on Thursday. Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Rahim Shaikh, Director General Excise and Taxation Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh and other directors also attended the meeting.

While briefing the meeting, DG Excise and Taxation Shabbir Ahmed Sheikh told that due to number of complaints that certain vehicles were being plied on open letters, the Excise Department had decided to take action against them and in this regard a proposal had been sent to the government to introduce biometric system of verification of the buyer and seller at the time of vehicle transfer, registration.

He added: “The department has completed all codal formalities regarding launching of Smart Card and it has more security features as compared to smart card introduced by Punjab Government.”

On this occasion, Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla expressed his satisfaction of knowing that there was a visible reduction in the use of the vehicles plying on open letters, however, he asked the officers to take more steps to curb the practice of plying on vehicles on open letters. He also reviewed the arrangements which were being taken for upcoming Road Checking Campaign.