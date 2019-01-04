Share:

Islamabad - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has appreciated contributions of Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) towards national economy especially its plans for diversifying the business and for contributing back to the society in education and sports.

According to ISPR, the Army Chief expressed these views during his visit to the Head Office Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) on Thursday where he was briefed on the company’s management and performance in related fields.

Mari Petroleum is the 2nd largest gas producer in the country with cumulative daily production of 100,000 barrels of oil.

Earlier on arrival, the Chief of Army Staff was received by Lieutenant General Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmed (retd), Managing Director of MPCL.