Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the head office of Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL).

The COAS was briefed on the company’s management and performance in related fields, said an Inter-Services Relations (ISPR) press release issued here.

Mari Petroleum is the 2nd largest gas producer in the country with cumulative daily production of 100,000 barrels of oil.

The COAS appreciated the contributions of MPCL towards national economy, especially their plans for diversifying the business and for contributing back to the society in education and sports.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General (r) Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmed, the managing director of the MPCL.