ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday proposed the opposition leaders to hold a press conference against Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, stressing them to return the plundered national wealth to help resolve the economic problems of the country.

He was responding to the opposition leaders’ press conference held earlier in the day.

The information minister said it was strange that after joint investigation team’s report and sentences announcement from the court of law, they were making undue hue and cry over country’s economy and public issues.

He said the opposition should have improved the financial condition of the country and resolved issues of the people when they were in power. “After ringing of alarm bells, the people threw the national exchequer looters out of the power.”

The whole nation was paying the price of their wrongdoings as they badly damaged the country’s economy and plunged the nation into the quagmire of debts, he said and added those who ruthlessly plundered the national exchequer were now trying to pretend themselves innocent.

The minister was of the view that the opposition leaders by holding such media talks in favour of national wealth plunderers, were themselves committing a crime.

He said the opposition was in mind-boggling situation due to the practical steps taken by the present government for construction of Mohmand Dam. The minister said honesty was one of the key characteristics of Imran Khan and proposed the opposition leaders to mend their ways instead of giving infeasible ideas to the government.