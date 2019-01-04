Share:

Lahore - A delegation of Indian lawyers met with Lahore High Court Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim on Thursday as part of their five-day visit to Pakistan.

The 32-member delegation also met with LHC Bar Association (LHCBA) president Noor Samand, Secretary General Hassan Iqbal Warraich and other senior lawyers. They were warmly welcomed on the their arrival at Lahore High Court.

The delegation’s head Punjab and Haryana Bar Council chairman Partap Singh said, “We are very happy to visit Pakistan and have found Pakistanis quite different from the general impression created.”

The delegation head was of the view that both the countries should come together to ensure peace in the region. He also felicitated LHC Chief Justice Shamim who recently took oath of his office.

The chief justice briefed the Indian lawyers on the high court and its divisional benches. the CJ and the Indian lawyers also discussed the judicial systems and common laws of both the countries.

Likewise, the LHC bar office-bearers and the delegation stressed a need for strengthening relations between both the countries for an atmosphere of peace and for promoting people-to-people contacts.

Earlier, they arrive in lahore via the Wagah border to attend functions hosted by the Punjab Bar Council (PbBC). They will stay in Lahore for five days and will attend a conference of the PbBC among other events.