Rawalpindi - Declaring the arrest of leaders and workers and leaders of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) unlawful, the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to release 80 detainees.

LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi issued the orders for releasing the detained leaders and workers of TLP while accepting 60 writ petitions filed by different lawyers on behalf of detainees with the apex court. According to details, LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi took up the writ petitions during which the lawyers Sajjad Akbar Abbasi, Malik Jamil Akhter, Nasir Minhas, Akhter Qureshi and others appeared before the court. The lawyers argued before the court that all the leaders and workers of TLP were arrested and detained by police and other law enforcement agencies without any reason and on orders of political leaders. They said the detention of the leaders including Allama Inayat Ul Haq Shah and workers are illegal and unlawful; therefore, the court should release them.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Umer Jahangir was also present in courtroom and had told the court that Punjab Home Department has extended the detention orders of TLP activists. However, LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi has declared the detention orders as unlawful and directed the authorities to release all the detainees.

It may be noted that the police and other law enforcement agencies, following orders of Punjab government, have launched a massive crackdown across the province including twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and had held hundreds of activists and key leaders of TLP to sabotage the protest call of TLP Chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi what he described “Youm-e-Shuhada” at Faizabad Interchange on November 25, 2018.