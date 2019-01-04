Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani players produced mixed results in the ongoing Dunlop British Junior Open 2019 at Birmingham, England as they are participating in U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19 categories.

In boys U-13 evening session, Harith Danial Jefri beat Humam Ahmed 3-0, as he won by 11-9, 14-12, 11-9, Anas Ali Syed beat Alex Banhidai 3-1 in the second round to progress to third. Anas won by 10-12, 11-6, 11-4, 11-7.

In boys U-15, Omar Azzam beat M Ashab Irfan 3-2 in round two, winning the match by 11-6, 4-11, 7-11, 11-6, 11-7. Pakistan’s future hope Muhammad Humza Khan, who got bye in the first round, thrashed Melvil Scianimanico 3-0 in the second round, winning the encounter by 11-7, 11-2, 11-1. Noor Zaman beat Chun Yu Kelvin Lo 3-0 in the second round, winning by 11-4, 11-4, 11-8 while Jia Rong Hi beat M Azlan Khawar 3-0, with the scores of 11-1, 11-3, 11-3.

In boys’ U-17, M Hassaan Raza beat Andrew Glen 3-1 in round two, winning 11-6, 11-8, 5-11 and 11-9, Duncan Lee beat Asad Ullah Khan 3-0 in round two, winning 11-4, 11-3 and 11-6, Haris Qasim beat James Gibbins 3-0 in round two, winning 11-3, 11-4 and 11-1, Karim Abelalim Elbarbary beat Syed Hasnain 3-0 in round two, winning 11-6, 11-2 and 11-5, M Amir Amirul Azhar beat Hamza Sharif 3-2, winning 11-9, 8-11, 11-7, 9-11 and 11-5 and M Farhan Hashmi beat Brice Nicolas 3-0, winning 11-5, 11-6 and 11-6.

In boys’ U-19, Aly Eltokhy beat Naveed Rehman 3-1, winning 11-8, 6-11, 11-4 and 11-9, Abbas Zeb beat William Ezratty 3-1, winning 11-2, 11-4, 8-11 and 11-4 and Carlos Vargas beat Saif Ullah 3-0, winning 11-7, 11-5 and 11-8 while in girls’ U-17, Amna Fayyaz beat Amy Pullen 3-0 in round two, winning the match by 11-6, 11-8 and 13-11.