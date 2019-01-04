Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Rana Sana Ullah on Friday has announced to file a reference against Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad.

The PML-N leader said that he is sending a reference against Sheikh Rasheed to Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser for his disqualification.

It is said in the reference that Sheikh Rasheed cheated Kashmir cause secondly he made properties on the name of his brothers and nephews and lastlythe sanctity of parliament is trampled in the presence of Sheikh Rashid.

PML-N leader prayed to speaker NA in the reference that he should send the reference against the railway minister to ECP so that inquiry could be launched against him